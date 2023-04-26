Videos

Stalin announces Rs 1 cr for kin of official killed by sand mafia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 25 announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the kin of Lourdu Francis, a village administrative officer (VAO) who was killed allegedly by members of a sand mining mafia. CM Stalin also announced a government job to a member of the slain officer's family on compassionate grounds. Police said an investigation is underway into the incident of the killing. Further details are awaited.