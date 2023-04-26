Videos
Stalin announces Rs 1 cr for kin of official killed by sand mafia
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 25 announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the kin of Lourdu Francis, a village administrative officer (VAO) who was killed allegedly by members of a sand mining mafia. CM Stalin also announced a government job to a member of the slain officer's family on compassionate grounds. Police said an investigation is underway into the incident of the killing. Further details are awaited.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android