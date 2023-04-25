Videos

India Begins Operation Kaveri To Evacuate Citizens Stranded In Sudan

India's operation to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway, tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding about 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. The rescue operation has been named Operation Kaveri. "Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," tweeted Mr Jaishankar. More than 150 people from various nations reached Saudi Arabia on April 22, in the first announced evacuation of civilians. Other than Saudis, it had nationals from 12 other countries, including India. The three Indians evacuated by Saudi Arabia were crew members of the Saudi Arabian airline that was shot at as the fighting began on the ground last week.Earlier on April 25, France evacuated 388 people from 28 countries, including Indian nationals. Operation Kaveri to bring back Indians from Sudan to be supervised by minister V Muraleedharan