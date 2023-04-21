Videos

Vengaivayal incident: 'Feaces allegedly to be of woman & 2 men'

After a special court in Pudukottai ordered DNA tests on 11 persons, the human feaces found in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year, is allegedly found to be from a woman and two men. This development came after the water in the tank was tested. The Vengaivayal incident, which came to light in late December last year, was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14 this year by the Director-General of Police. Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the State government has issued an order to extend all the support for the one-man commission headed by Retired Judge Sathyanarayanan by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the Vengaivayal incident.