Second yr B.Tech students dies by suicide at IIT-Madras

An IIT-Madras second year BTech student died by suicide in his hostel room on April 21.This is the fifth suicide by an IIT-M student in the last few months. The deceased has been identified as Kedar Suresh,20,who was a native of Madhya Pradesh.He was staying in Cauvery Hostel. Some of his friends noticed that his room had been locked from inside for hours. They alerted the hostel warden who in turn informed police.Police broke open the door and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. The Kotturpuram police registered a case.