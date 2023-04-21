Videos

12-hr work in factories: Bill passed in TN Assembly amid oppn

A Bill was passed in the State Assembly on April 21 amending the Factories Act, 1948, to bring about reforms in the working hours of workers in factories. With this, the working hours for factory workers would be increased from 8 to 12 hrs, and provision has also been made in this Act to provide appropriate wages. While presenting the Bill, Minister for Labour Welfare C V Ganesan stated that there is no change in the clauses of 8-hour work, weekly holiday, and additional wages. He said that the Bill was brought for industrial flexibility. The Minister added that the State government is not against any factory as the law has not been brought to all companies and factories, and will be implemented only at places where workers want. Political parties, including MDMK, CPI(M), VCK, PMK, and BJP opposed the Bill with Congress staging a walkout.