Central Govt has declared Holiday for Ambedkar Birthday

Indian political genius Dr. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh. He was celebrated as the greatest social reformer of the country, he excelled in education, economics, politics and law. In this situation, the central government has declared Ambedkar's birthday on April 14 as a public holiday. On this day, a public holiday has been declared for all central government offices and industrial estate across the country.