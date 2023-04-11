Videos

Mariamman Temple fest in Udumalai : Muslim donates sarees, vessels in Temple

On April 10, at Mariyamman temple in Udumalaipettai, Tiruppur district, Muslims presented silk saree and vessels to the Goddess on the occasion of the Chariot Festival. Muslims belonging to the Udumalai Palli Jamaat, led by Municipal President Mateen, came to the temple with a silk saree and a plate of fruits for Goddess Mariamman. The temple administrators also wished the them on Ramzan.