Madurai – Natham Road Flyover: Modi will inaugrate through video conferencing

Prime Minister Modi is going to inaugurate the 7.3 km flyover in Madurai, the longest flyover in Tamil Nadu, on April 8 through video conferencing. The construction cost of this bridge, which is built as a 4-lane road on the Madurai-Natham road, is Rs. 550 crores. Work on the 220-span bridge began in 2018. The work which was supposed to be completed in two years was affected by 2 years due to Corona. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the bridge through video conferencing from his presence in Chennai on April 8. Vehicles were driven on the bridge for a preview on April 6. The bridge is located near Oomachikulam on the Natham-Madurai road from the Marani area to the Madurai city in a very fast and unhindered way. On the way, there is a service bridge on the side to get on and off the bridge at Tirupalai, Iyer Bangla area. Vehicles can alight near the west gate of the Corporation Office and near the main entrance of the Corporation Office in the Tallakulam area where the bridge ends. Natham Road, Oomachikulam area from the city can be accessed only via the bridge near Vishal Mall.