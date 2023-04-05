Videos

TN engineering counselling expected to begin from July

Following AICTE's instruction to make September 15 as the deadline to admit students into technical courses and to commence classes, counselling for engineering in Tamil Nadu is expected to begin from July to conduct several rounds. Experts opine that this plan will have repercussions since it will predate the MBBS counselling, and students who secure MBBS seat will forgo their engineering seat, if selected in counselling thereby creating wastage. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee has devised a rule mandating students to pay the college fee within seven days of allotment of seats, and it would fall vacant on failure to pay. Academicians request an additional 10 per cent seats in order to avoid vacancies.