Kedarnath registration to begin on april 25

The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be opened for all devotees on 25 April, officials said on Wednesday. The yatra is set to start on April 25. "Along with walking, devotees will also be able to reach Kedarnath Dham by helicopter,'" the officials said. Earlier on March 11, the Rudraprayag district administration had started preparations for the Chardham Yatra which is set to begin on April 22. The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.