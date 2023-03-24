Videos

Udhayanidhi visited Ajith's house and Paid last respect to his Father

Minister Udayanidhi Stalin personally paid last respects to actor Ajith's father. Ajith's father Subramaniam passed away due to old age. Film industry and celebrities are condoling his death. In this case, Minister Udayanidhi Stalin visited Ajith's house and paid his respects. He also shared condolence saying “I was saddened to hear the demise of the loving father of actor Mr Ajith Kumar, Mr PS Mani. I went to Ajith's residence and paid respects to the mortal remains of his father and condoled the family."