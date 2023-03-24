Videos

Ashneer Grover launched a fantasy sports app called CrickPe

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 . Ashneer Grover's new venture Third Unicorn has launched a fantasy sports app called CrickPe that aims to take on Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL). CrickPe will levy a 10 per cent platform fee of the total funds received for any public or private contest. According to a report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) in collaboration with Deloitte, India's fantasy sports market is likely to grow from Rs 34,600 crore in FY21 to an estimated Rs 1,65,000 crore by FY25, registering a CAGR of 38 per cent. India is the world's biggest fantasy sports market with a user base of more than 13 crore. The online fantasy sports market is currently dominated by Dream11.