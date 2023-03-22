Videos

Rohini theater caught in controversy!

Goods and Services Tax officials conducted a surprise raid at Rohini Theater located in Koyambedu area of Chennai. Further, this inspection was conducted on the basis of the information received by the Goods and Services Tax Department officials that the goods purchased on behalf of Rohini Theater were bought illegally without paying the proper tax. Officials have informed that in this inspection important questions were asked about some important documents and about the items purchased on behalf of the theater management. It has been reported that not only Rohini Theater but also some other places in Chennai, Goods and Service Tax officials have conducted surprise raids.