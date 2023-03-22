Videos

Kancheepuram Firecracker Explosion: 9 killed - 12 injured

In the factory owned by Narendran, the production of firecrackers for temple festivals and weddings was going on in full swing. On March 22, 12 noon, 5 people died on the spot due to a sudden explosion. Also, 18 people who suffered severe burns in the blast were rescued and sent to Kancheepuram Government Hospital for treatment.4 people died there without treatment. Fire engines from Kancheepuram, Uthiramerur, Sriperumbudur and other areas were called and the rescue operation was intensified after learning about the explosion incident. Kancheepuram District Collector Aarthi, District Superintendent of Police Sudhakar and Joint Director of Fire Department Saravanakumar visited the spot and halted rescue operations.