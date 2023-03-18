Videos

Modi to inaugurates the Global Millets Conference in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference at New Delhi on 18th March Based on India's proposal, the year 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets (IYM) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Also, in line with the Prime Minister's vision to make the celebrations of IYM 2023 a 'people's movement' and position India as the 'global hub for millets', all central government ministries and departments, states and union territories, farmers, start-ups, exporters, retail businesses and other stakeholders, are being engaged to promote and spread awareness about the benefits of millets (Shree Anna) for the cultivator, consumer and climate. The two-day global conference will have sessions on all important issues related to millets (Shree Anna) like promotion and awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders; millets' value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; market linkages; research and development etc.