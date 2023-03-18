Videos

Annamalai desires no alliance with AIADMK

Tamilnadu BJP State President K Annamalai on March 17 said that the Tamilnadu BJP doesn't want any ally with Dravidian parties and desires to contest the election alone. State President Annamalai's statement has created a controversies as BJP national president JP Natta already advised to work together with AIADMK. While BJP national president JP Natta has already advised TN BJP to work together with AIADMK, there has been a commotion in the BJP as Annamalai wants no alliance with AIADMK. Confusion has arisen in the Tamil Nadu BJP due to the two different positions prevailing in the BJP regarding the alliance with the AIADMK.