Tiruvannamalai ATM heist 6th accused arrested

On March 14, Tiruvannamalai police arrested the 6th accused in the sensational ATMs heist case. The police are going to bring the accused to Tamil Nadu for futher investigation, according to the reports. It may be noted that a special team had already arrested five, including the main accused from Chennai, Tiruvannamalai Special Police has arrested Sirajeethin in Rajasthan on March 14. On February 12, around Rs 72.50 lakh in cash was stolen by “out-of-state actors” from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai district. While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai, the other two ATMs were in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns, sources revealed. The gang used gas-welding machines to cut open the ATM machines.