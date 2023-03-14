Videos

Prez Murmu replies to Madurai MP's letter

President Droupadi Murmu on March 14 replied to a letter written by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan to exempt the State from the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) and stated that letter has been sent to the Union Home Ministry for further action. The MP's letter stated: "It is more than 15 months since the Bill was passed unanimously by the State Legislative Assembly in September 2021. The delay in granting assent to the Bill has caused great stress and anxiety for the students and parents writing the NEET exam. l earnestly request the Hon'ble President of India to call for the Bill cited in the reference above from the Union Home Ministry and grant the assent without causing further delay." It further added: "l am forwarding the copy of the Memorandum dated 24th December 2022 that has been already submitted to you by Mr. PB Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) on the subject cited in the reference above. I wish to draw your kind attention to the Memorandum seeking the assent of the Hon'ble President to the Bill cited in the reference above that explains in detail various facts and the Constitutional Provisions for granting assent of the President to the said Bill."