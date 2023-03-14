Videos

Harris Jayaraj moves HC against entry tax on luxury car

Renowned musician Harris Jayaraj on March 13, moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the notice sent by the Tamil Nadu government asking him to pay an entry tax of Rs 11.50 lakh on an imported luxury car. In 2010, Harris Jayaraj imported an Italian luxury car. When he tried to register the vehicle with the local RTO, they refused to register the imported vehicle on the grounds that entry tax had not been paid. While the case against this was dismissed, the State government sent a notice in 2019 demanding payment of entry tax arrears of Rs 13.07 lakh. Objecting this, the musician again moved Madras High Court. Then the court ordered that the musician to pay the entry tax with penalty.