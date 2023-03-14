Videos

Another student commits suicide at IIT Madras

A third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room. The deceased has been identified as Pushpak who belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place a month after another IIT Madras student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, Free Press Journal reported. The student, Steven Sunny Alappat, hailed from Navi Mumbai and moved to Chennai in 2021 to pursue his MS in power electronics. Steven had allegedly left a suicide note behind, the contents of which were not confirmed by the Chennai Police. Releasing a statement after the student’s death, IIT madras said, “It is with deep anguish that IIT Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third year BTech student of Electrical Engineering department on 14.03.2023.”