Write exams without tension: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 12, advised the students, who will be appearing for board exams, that is set to begin from tomorrow. The CM took to his official Twitter handle and shared his advice for students. In the video, he said, "If there is self-confidence and determination, the students will be half successful. Students should write board exams without any tension and fear. Students should approach exams with determination. Study the subjects in-depth and write answers very clearly. All the best" Earlier, for the Class 12 board exams starting March 13, the education department released a set of guidelines for students. About 8.5 lakh Class 12 students are set to appear for the exam.