Rajinikanth visited CM M.K.Stalin's photo exhibition

Actor Rajinikanth visited Chief Minister M K Stalin's photo exhibition on Saturday, which was opened on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu, actor Yogi Babu, and others accompanied him. After visiting the photo exhibition, the actor told reporters, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's photo exhibition is organised brilliantly. Stalin's life journey and his political journey are the same. He has held various positions and worked hard to reach this position. It was the recognition given to him by the people of Tamil Nadu that made him the Chief Minister of the State." The 'Jailer' actor also gave feedback of the exhibition on a book, where he wrote that it was a wonderful collection and a beautiful memory overall. The exhibition, titled ‘The historical evidence for the 70 years of life’ was inaugurated by actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan on February 28. It showcases around 120 pictures of Stalin’s personal and public life. The exhibition has been witnessed by various political party leaders, Ministers, and the public.