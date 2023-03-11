Videos

Millet Food Festival at Tambaram

On March 10, Millet Food Festival was held in Tambaram, Chennai, at the event they made a record by making a Millet cake weighing 551 kg. Chengalpattu District Administration, Tambaram Corporation and Food Security Department organized a grand small grain food festival and world record event at Railway Ground in East Tambaram. 11 colleges participated in this and made millet food products and displayed them in the halls. Also, using millets, they made a 551 kg millet cake measuring 17 feet long and 7 feet wide and entered the Trumpworld food book. Minister T. M. Anbarasan, A.R.Rahul Nadh and others participated in this function.