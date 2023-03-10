Videos

Toll fees to increase in TN

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to increase the road toll rates from 5 to 10 per cent across the country from April 1. The fare hike is said to be effective at 29 out of 55 toll booths in Tamil Nadu with a car set to pay 5-15 extra at each. As far as chennai toll chargesis concerned, the toll rates to be increased at Paranur, Vanagaram, Surapattu, Sengundram, Pattarai Perumbudur and other toll booths in the suburbs. This hike is reported to incur an extra cost when public travel from Chennai to places like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madurai, and Coimbatore by car, and led to a rise in the price of truck rentals and essential commodities.