JP Nadda inaugurates BJP offices in TN

BJP national president JP Nadda March 10 inaugurated a total of 10 new party offices in Tamil Nadu. Nadda inaugurated in person the Krishnagiri party office while the rest were opened via video conferencing. While speaking at the event JP Nadda said "Succession politics is going on in states like Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Politics in Tamil Nadu is also on the same basis," he said. Pointing out at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nadda said: "MK Stalin has given his son the ministerial post and I don't know what will happen next. DMK does not care about the people in Tamil Nadu." He also added, "Only BJP can give good governance in Tamil Nadu. BJP will flourish in Tamil Nadu,"