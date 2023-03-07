Videos

Turks light candles to mourn earthquake victims

Residents in Istanbul on March 6 gatherered in a local park and lit candles to remember those killed in the February 6 earthquakes. The candles surrounded cards with names of the eleven cities impacted by the earthquakes. In central Istanbul, Eren Can silenty lights a candle for his parents who were among those killed in his hometown of Antakya. In his grief, after digging through the rubble in his childhood home, Can decided to initiate a candle-lighting ceremony to remember the more than 46,000 people killed. "The candle is a metaphor here, a symbol of the transition from darkness to light, I think we need this as a country," Can said.
Online Desk

