Tamil Nadu is Peaceful now : DGP Sylendra Babu on Migrants' issue

The situation in Tamil Nadu is peaceful now, state DGP Sylendra Babu said on Migrants' issue. "Situation now is peaceful. Few of them left for Holi celebration otherwise we're able to convince them through employers. Police officials reached up to migrant workers & convinced them that there is no such attack on Bihari workers or workers from any other state" said the top cop after the false propaganda shakes the country. "Whatever we have seen in the media are fake videos, unconnected videos and most of them have not even taken place in Tamil Nadu. In places where north Indian workers are employed, we have intensified police patrol, and Hindi-knowing police personnel are in constant touch with them. Special helplines created in Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur & Chennai. Our social media cells countered such content, we requested channels to delete this content & filed cases against those who didn't delete the videos. So far nine cases have been registered," he added. The top cop also advised that, "Rumours are very dangerous and can cause havoc, people should not forward posts which are highly derogatory."