TN releases ₹364 cr as reimbursement for RTE admissions

The Director of Matriculation Schools has recently released Rs 364 crore as reimbursement to private schools for admitting students under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE). Around 3.98 lakh schools across Tamil Nadu will get the amount after several requests and complaints to the government. Under the Act that came into effect in April 2010 - provisions were made to reserve 25 per cent seats in Class 1 for children belonging to economically weaker sections - to provide them with free and compulsory education till its completion. Though the admission process underwent as usual, the reimbursement from the government was delayed for the academic year 2021-22.