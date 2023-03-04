Videos

Swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 7: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will take oath as Chief Minister again on March 07 following the massive victory in an assembly election held on Feb. 27. While addressing media Conrad Sangma said, "I have received a letter from Governor inviting me to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will be on March 7 at 11 am in Raj Bhawan. We are expecting Prime Minister, Home Minister & other leaders to attend the ceremony." "We have 32 MLAs & they have been elected by people & hence MLAs will decide whom they want to support, NGOs might have differences of opinion but it is different from the election mandate. Meghalaya has never seen such behavior & it is unacceptable," CM Conrad Sangma said on violence. "We are in a democracy, there is a procedure to elect CM. It is not about a person individually from a particular community but people's mandate. I think this issue has the sentiments of people but a mandate has been given," CM Conrad Sangma said on the demand for Khasi CM in Meghalaya. The NPP-BJP alliance will form the government in Meghalaya on March 7. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders and other dignitaries will take part in the swearing-in ceremony.