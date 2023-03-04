Videos
Free e-citizenship in United States of Kailasa
Self-proclaimed godman Swami Nithyananda has tweeted regarding the e-citizenship in United States of Kailasa. "Apply now for free e-citizenship United States of Kailasa," the tweet read. According to the BBC, Nithyananda bought an island, where he claims to have established 'Kailasa', but its visuals are hard to find.
