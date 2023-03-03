Videos

Wear climate change lenses before implementing projects: Stalin

Announcing that his government has adopted the motto of 'One Health', Chief Minister MK Stalin implored his ministers to review all new projects with climate change view before implementing. Stalin delivered his inaugural address at the first meeting of Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai on March 03. "We consider that protecting biodiversity is key responsibility of the government. The government is doing this for the future generations. For the several years, the state had only one Ramsar site, now the number has been increased to 13," he said. He added that Tamil Nadu is the only state that formed Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company. Not even the union government took this kind of initiative. The Chief Minister while addressing said, "This meeting assumes importance as India joins the G20 organisation. Climate awareness movement will soon be launched to create awareness among students and public." He also added, that we must be prepared to handle heat waves. “It not only effects humans, but also various species are threatened by climate change.” He also referred to the situation currently in Venice, as it experiences its worst drought in 70 years as canals run dry.