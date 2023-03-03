Videos

Stalin is already in national politics : EVKS Elangovan

Veteran Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan praises Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as a National leader. Veteran congressman EVKS Elangovan called on DMK supremo and CM MK Stalin at Arivalayam on March 03. While addressing media he said, "CM Stalin is very clear that he is already in all-India politics. He is no more a regional leader, he has become an all-India leader. People in other states also look forward & see what he talks about."