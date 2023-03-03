Videos

Shocking incident in Sirkazhi: A student stabbed by a professor

A professor working in a government arts college in Puttur village near Sirkazhi sent illicit messages to his female student through mobile phone. Dilip Kumar, a student of the same college who came to know about this warned the professor. After that, with the stimulation of the professor, Arul Arasan a resident of Keezhavallam village, stabbed Dilip Kumar in the stomach with a knife. The further investigation going on