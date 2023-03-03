Videos

Malala Yousafzai in Oscar race with 'Stranger at the Gate'

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has boarded the Oscar-shortlisted documentary short film “Stranger at the Gate” as executive producer. The film, which charts the surprising change of heart of a PTSD-suffering former U.S. Marine who set out to bomb a mosque but instead converted to Islam, was a prize winner at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. “This film is a powerful true story of forgiveness and redemption,” Yousafzai said in a statement. “I hope the film challenges every viewer to question their assumptions and show kindness to everyone they meet.” Directed by Joshua Seftel, “Stranger at the Gate” is distributed by The New Yorker as part of the magazine’s New Yorker Documentary series.