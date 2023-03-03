Videos

IPL 2023: MSD reaches Chennai

Captain of the four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni landed in Chennai amid an arousing welcome from the fans at the airport on March 03. With the 16th edition of the IPL set to begin from March end, MS Dhoni reaches Chennai to kick-start the preparatory camp by March 03. The former Indian captain is expected to join his teammates in the camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.