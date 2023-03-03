Videos
Do not panic after Erode East by-election result: Sasikala
VK Sasikala has requested that all AIADMK members should remain united and not panic after seeing the defeat in Erode East by-election. In a statement published in this regard, She said that She was disappointed that DMK's alliance candidate had won the Erode East by-election and that it could not be considered as an honest victory in a democratic manner. Sasikala also said that this can be seen as a bought victory by deceiving the people, shutting down the opposition parties and adding that the people of Tamil Nadu are closely watching everything that is happening.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android