Do not panic after Erode East by-election result: Sasikala

VK Sasikala has requested that all AIADMK members should remain united and not panic after seeing the defeat in Erode East by-election. In a statement published in this regard, She said that She was disappointed that DMK's alliance candidate had won the Erode East by-election and that it could not be considered as an honest victory in a democratic manner. Sasikala also said that this can be seen as a bought victory by deceiving the people, shutting down the opposition parties and adding that the people of Tamil Nadu are closely watching everything that is happening.