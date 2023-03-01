Videos

Free 'Tab' for school teachers : Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 01 announced that the government has decided to implement new schemes to protect the welfare of teachers. Laptops (Tab) will be provided to all secondary and graduate teachers. All teachers will undergo full physical examination once in 3 years. Those who implement government schemes well will be taken on educational tours abroad. Educational expenses for children of teachers studying higher education will be increased up to Rs 50,000. The Chief Minister has also announced that these new projects will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 225 crore.