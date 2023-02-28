Videos

Vaniyambadi accident: CM announces Rs 2L relief to the deseased families

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the three students who died in a car accident in Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur district. He also announced Rs 2 lakh relief to the families of the deseased school students. Three school students tragically lost their lives after being hit by a car that ran erratically in Vaniyambadi, on Feb. 28.