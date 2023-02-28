Videos

Hit by express train in Tambaram, psychology student dies on spot

A girl named Nikita from Irumbuliyur died while crossing a railway track on Feb 28 after hit by Guruvayur Express train. The 19-year-old Nikita hails from Kollam, Kerala was a first year BSc Psychology student at a private college in Tambaram. She was staying at a ladies hostel at Irumbuliyur. The incident happened when she had tried to cross the railway track near the old railway gate of Irumbuliyur while commuting to work on her first day as she recently got a job as a part-time teacher in a private nursery school in the locality. Police investigation revealed that Nikita did not hear the sound of the train horn as she was wearing a headphones.