Erode East by-poll concludes: 74.69% voter turnout
The Erode East by-poll concludes on Feb. 27 and the EVMs kept at the polling booths are sealed. Around 74.69% voter turnout has been recorded informed election officer Siva Kumar. A total of 1.69 lakh people voted in the Erode east bypoll. This includes 82,021 men, 87,907 women, and 17 trans persons.
