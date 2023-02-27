Videos

Erode East By-Election : Candidates casting votes

District Collector H Krishnanunni casts his vote at a polling station as the early Voter in Erode. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Menaka Navaneethan casted her votes at Kalaimagal school in the constituency. She hoped that her winning chance is looking bright. Election department officials stopped DMDK candidate S Ananth after he enter the polling booth by wearing his party symbol dhoti. DMK backed Congress candidate from Erode-East, EVKS Elangovan casts his vote in by poll. "We will win the by poll with a big margin. The outcome from this election will reflect in the parliamentary elections in 2024. We'll win both elections," he says.