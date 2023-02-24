Erode East by-poll on February 27 from 7 am to 6 pm with stringent rules

Videos

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Feb 24 said the Supreme Court verdict upholding the July 2022 AIADMK general council meeting that elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party interim general secretary was not a setback for them. OPS said he would meet the people and seek justice. OPS was speaking to reporters at his residence in Chennai after consultation with his supporters in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. OPS said that he would continue to struggle as part of his ‘Dharmayudham’ for justice. “The AIADMK was not founded by my grandfather or the grandfather of EPS. It will be the bylaws formulated by MGR that will continue,” he said. He said Jayalalithaa was the only permanent general secretary of the AIADMK, and he would continue to struggle to establish that.