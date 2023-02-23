Videos

TNPL 2023 Auction: Sai Sudarshan sold for 21.6L

One of the most anticipated and the first ever TNPL auction was held on February 23 at the Plush Hotel in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Sai Sudarshan was sold to Lyca Kovai Kings for a record price of 21.6 lakhs. He was bought for 20 lakhs by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Star players such as Varun Chakravarthy, Natarajan and Washington Sundar were sold to Dindigul Dragons, Ballsy Trichy and Madurai Panthers. IDream Tirupur Tamizhans bought Vijay Shankar for 10.25 lakhs. A total of 943 players were expected in the auction. The 7th season will be hosted in four districts such as Coimbatore, Salem, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.