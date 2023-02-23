Videos

Special pooja for Cobra : Colorful event in Cuddalore

On Feb. 22, A Cobra has entered into the house of Arumugam in Cuddalore. Social activist Cella, who came to know about this, rushed to the spot and caught the Cobra and put it in a bottle. After the Cobra caught into the bottle, Arumugam and his family worshiped the snake by lighting camphor. After the pooja, the cobra was released into the wild.