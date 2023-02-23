Videos
Luxury items found in Sukesh's cell
Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell. The Jail Authority will conduct an enquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Prison officials said on Feb. 23.
