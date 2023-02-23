Videos

India among countries with worst drivers in world

Incidents of rash driving have been on the rise in India over the past few years. With increasing incidents of road rage in the country, a study has ranked India among the nations with the worst drivers. According to a list created by an insurance company Compare the market, India is placed in the fourth spot among the countries with the worst drivers. Meanwhile, as per the study, Japan has the best driver in the world. The company conducted a study on drivers from 50 countries. Notably, Thailand tops the list of the world's worst drivers followed by Peru. Meanwhile, Lebanon is in the third spot of having the worst drivers in the world. India received only 2.34. However, Japan scored 4.57 points. The Netherlands is in the second spot of countries having the world's best drivers, followed by Norway. Estonia is in the fourth spot. Sweden managed to occupy the fifth spot in the list of the top five nations having the best drivers.