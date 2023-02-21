Videos

Pressure cooker gifted by political party explodes in Karnataka

With poll dates yet to be announced in Karnataka by the Election Commission and the distribution of gifts and freebies by political parties is on full swing. Political leaders have reportedly been offering pressure cookers and utensils to the voters in Someshwara Colony, Bangalore. Meanwhile, while cooking in the free pressure cooker, it suddenly exploded, and caused burns to the woman's hands, neck and face. Due to this, the people who got panicked to use the cookers provided by political parties as freebie.