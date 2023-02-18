Videos

CSK vs MI - 1000th match of IPL 2023

In the 1000th match of one of the famous cricket league in the world, IPL, the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians teams are going to clash. The schedule for the 16th IPL T20 cricket league has been announced by the BCCI on Feb. 17. While the IPL has been going on since 2008, the 1000th match of the league will be held on May 6, 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. Former champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in this.