Videos

Anbumani meets Stalin to discuss 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday. It is reported that the NLC recruitment issue and the Vanniyar reservation issue were discussed during the meeting. The PMK president later spoke to reporters and stated that he had met the Chief Minister to discuss the issue of 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community (MBC) in Tamil Nadu in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions.