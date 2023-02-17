Videos

Safety drill ahead of Prez. Murmu's visit to TN

Ahead of the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu, a helicopter safety drill was held at the Army Training Centre in Coonoor. President Droupadi Murmu, will visit Tamil Nadu on Feb. 18, and the Army Training Centre in Coonoor on the Feb. 19. As she is going to the place by helicopter, a helicopter safety drill was held at the Army Training Centre. In addition to this, a security and motorcade rehearsals were conducted on the road leading from Madurai Airport to Meenakshi Amman Temple under the leadership of the Madurai Police Commissioner